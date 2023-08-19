Pickett making most of his experience with Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is hard at work as fall camp continues into mid August. Head coach Brent Pry said a quarterback decision should be determined in the next 3-4 days. One guy that played quarterback in high school, now lining up at tight end is Cole Pickett.

The former Galax standout is entering his redshirt-sophomore year and is learning from a great room of tight ends, that includes Nick Gallo and Harrison Saint Germain who the coaching staff has been high on.

“I think a big part of being comfortable, playing at this level is just being around guys who push you everyday to be better,” said Pickett. “I think in this tight ends room especially, we have each others backs and make sure we continuing to grow each and every day.”

Pickett was a 4-year starter at Galax who passed for over 1,100 yards and rushed for over 400 during his senior year. He led the Maroon Tide to the VHSL Class 1 State Final against Riverheads.

Pickett says the transition to Blacksburg has been rather smooth, considering the pride that the Maroon Tide and Hokies fans share.

“Being in that [Galax] community was also a great opportunity for me to continue to be a football player but also be around people who have a lot of pride in their community as well,” Pickett said.

Pickett is even lending his experience to former Bassett High School quarterback, Ja’Ricous Hairston who’s entering his freshman year in the tight ends room.

“We definitely talked about coming from quarterback and moving to tight end. Just talking to him about lessons he learned from playing quarterback and just applying those in the tight end room as well. So, we’ve learned a lot from each other already.”