1st and 10 Camp Tour: Floyd County Buffaloes

FLOYD, Va. – His coaching legacy has lasted decades--guiding young men on and off the gridiron. There’s no doubt Winfred Beale’s impact on the Floyd County community has been big.

As the Buffaloes prepare for 2023, they do so with Beale entering his 43rd season as head coach. Through it all, the standards and expectations on the mountain have remained the same. Floyd County loss a strong senior class that led the team to a 7-4 record in 2022. Coach Beale says this player-led team has shown the ability to adapt and be ready throughout camp.

“We’re a run oriented type of football team, between the tackles, and mixing in passing,” said Beale. “But we are predominantly a smash-mouth approach, ball control type of offense.”

“Physicality,” is the one word that offensive lineman Aiden Cox used. “A lot of physicality, a lot of run, hard runners and a big offensive line.”

“We have a lot of grit,” said Rylan Swortzel, Buffaloes quarterback and cornerback. “We’re able to come back, battle adversity and I like the group of guys we like.”

“We got some players back in new positions but we feel pretty good and hopefully we’ll feel even better after our analysis Friday night,” Beale added.

Floyd County opens the season against Christiansburg on Friday night.