1st and 10: LCA’s Gideon Davidson Week 1 Player of the Week

Salem, Va. – It was arguably the biggest opener in SW Virginia, and LCA’s Gideon Davidson rose to the occasion.

The junior running back and free safety was impactful in all phases in the Bulldogs 21-14 landmark win over the mighty Class 4 power Salem Spartans.

Davidson rushed for 133 yards and a score, and he caught a pair of passes for 13 yard and a second score.

Gideon was also omnipresent on defense. He was in on an astounding 25 tackles.

He also snatched a key interception. LCA takes the victory, and the Clemson commit takes the hardware-

As our Week 1 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.