71º
Join Insider

Sports

Foul Check Episode 5: College football with Davidson football assistant Porter Abell

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Foul Check, Podcast, Sports, College Football, College Sports
Foul Check Podcast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – College football is officially back for the 2023 season!

Former Rockbridge County star, Richmond football alum, and now Davidson football assistant Porter Abell joins Brooke and EJ to talk all things college football, including new rule changes.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Sticher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a new sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Thursday, opposite to Appitude.

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter