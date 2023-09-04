1st and 10: Radford’s Landen Clark Week 2 Player of the Week

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Bobcats lost arguably two of their best receivers to the 2022 senior class. But, signal caller Landen Clark has developed new targets who are helped lead the team to a shutout win Friday night.

The senior quarterback, who’s starting to receive division one offers, completed 14 passes for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns. If that wasn’t enough, the standout Bobcat did some ground shipping as well--52 rushing yards and another touchdown in a 35-0 win over Giles.

Radford is off to a 2-0 start having scored 77 points in the first two weeks as the reigning 1st and 10 Player of the Year is building another strong resume. For his efforts Friday night, Landen Clark is your Week 2 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week!