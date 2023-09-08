GOTW: Parry McCluer Fighting Blues take on James River Knights

We’re now in week three and we still have a number of teams that are undefeated. That includes our Game of the Week matchup between Parry McCluer and James River.

This week, the two head coaches go back like Cadillac seats; Jeremiah Brockenbrogh and Tim Jennings have known each other since grade school.

“Coach Brokenbrough goes back a long time probably since 5th grade,” said Coach Jennings. “It’s going to be cool and real interesting for us. It’s his first time as a head coach coaching against me but he coached football up there for years so we’ve been going back and forth for a while. We were friendly rivals on the wrestling match for a long time, he still coaches the wrestling program up there.”

“I know Coach Jennings real well,” Coach Brockenbrough said. “He and I went to school together and played football together here at Parry McCluer so it’s going to be an interesting matchup Friday night. It’s one of these things we look forward to when we did 7-on-7 and then to play each other in a real football game Friday night will be bittersweet for somebody I think.”

The Knights have won 7 of the last 10 matchups — including a 47-7 win in Buena Vista last year. But each side knows there’s confidence brewing entering tonight.

“I feel like it’s a pretty personal game, they’re known as rivals for us over the time and we’ve been winning that rivalry as of lately and we’d like to keep that going,” said Knights LB/O-line Gabe Staton.

“Yeah everyone has been pretty motivated after last year’s bad year and bad record but I think we’ve gotten things turned around this year so we’re looking pretty good,” said Fighting Blues RB/DE Jackson Brockenbrough.

