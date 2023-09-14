Mayor’s Cup preview: William Fleming at Patrick Henry

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a cross-town rivalry that’s been a bit lopsided of late, but William Fleming and Patrick Henry are sure to put on another classic showing Friday night in the latest edition of the Mayor’s Cup.

When you step on Gainer Field at Patrick Henry you immediately see an unlimited amount of talent. But the secret to the team’s 3-0 start is all about discipline.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for years and these guys are older so they know what it takes to be successful,” said Patrick Henry Head Coach Alan Fiddler.

With division one talent across the field, the Patriots have put the pieces to the puzzle — averaging 46 points per game thanks in part to running back Chuck Webb and reigning 1st and 10 Player of the Week, Kwalei Carter.

“It’s been good especially that we had two big road wins,” said Carter. “That was the main part about it, the two big road wins gave us confidence to come in and be like we can maybe take this all the way.”

With Webb being ruled out due to injury this week, the Colonels are out to put a wrinkle in those plans.

“We’re still hungry. We got these wins and now we want more,” said Colonels receiver Kyah Jordan.

Fleming enters with a 2-1 record and an offense that’s shown speed — led by first-year coach Nick Leftwich and dynamic running back Malachi Coleman.

“Just maintaining resiliency, things won’t always go our way,” said Leftwich. “We tell our guys all the time to not be afraid of making a mistake. Be afraid of not going 100 miles per hour. Be afraid of not learning from what you did the previous play.”

PH has won the last 7 matchups dating back to 2015 but we’ll see if the Mayor’s Cup will stay on Grandin Road or be heading back to “The Cliff.”

“We’re just ready to let our pads do the work,” said Jordan.

“It’s always a fun one it’s like playing against your brothers,” Carter said.

“These kids know each other, they’ve grown up with each other. So there’s a little something extra to it,” Fiddler added.

“We approach every game the same no matter if it’s PH, Salem, Albemarle, Hidden Valley, whoever,” said Leftwich.

Friday’s game will kick off at 5 p.m. from Gainer Field at Patriots Stadium.