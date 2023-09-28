VMI meeting early season expectations

ROANOKE, Va. – Four games into the 2023 season, the VMI Keydets are growing in confidence each week and it has first-year head coach Danny Rocco feeling that things are heading in the right direction.

The Keydets hold a record of 2-2 as they prepare for their second road game of the season at Mercer this weekend.

“We are in a good place right now with our energy with our enthusiasm, and with our morale,” Rocco said. “I have always felt that morale is to the physical as three is to one. Your morale is really three times more important than your physical being. And these guys are excited in the brink of energy to practice.”

While the coaching staff understands that success takes time, its also placed a lot of confidence in a senior group that has experienced so much during its time in Lexington. From a 2021 spring season that resulted in a Southern Conference championship win, to just a 1-win season in 2022, they have seen it all.

Regarding expectations, Rocco said their are lots of things to be improved upon but he feels the team is meeting early season expectations. The next order of business is to win back-to-back games and get their first road win of the season. Rocco said he emphasized to the Keydets that those two aspects are what separate the good teams from great teams.

VMI has a chance to check both of those items off the to-do list this Saturday when kickoff commences at 4 p.m. Saturday in Macon, Georgia.