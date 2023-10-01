Live updates | Rahm gets Europe off to a strong start in singles at Ryder Cup

Fans line the 1st tee stands ready for the start of the final day singles matches at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO – Jon Rahm got Europe off to a strong start in Sunday’s singles matches at the Ryder Cup.

The big Spaniard made a 17-foot birdie on the opening hole of his match against top-ranked Scottie Scheffler to go 1 up.

Scheffler missed a chance from 9 feet on No. 2 to even the match.

Patrick Cantlay was still hatless as he drove his opening tee shot right down the middle for his match against Justin Rose. But Cantlay then missed a short putt that would have won the hole.

Collin Morikawa also had no hat on for his match against Viktor Hovland.

Europe leads 10½ to 5½ and needs to win only four points from 12 matches to regain the cup.

___

Europe has history on its side as the Sunday singles matches begin in the Ryder Cup. No team has ever lost a five-point lead on the final day. Europe needs to win only four points from 12 matches to regain the Ryder Cup.

The first match is compelling enough — Scottie Scheffler against Jon Rahm.

Not only have they traded places as No. 1 in the world this year, this is a rematch from two years ago at Whistling Straits. Scheffler birdied the opening four holes in a 4-and-3 victory.

Scheffler is No. 1 in the world. The last No. 1 player to lose in singles was Rahm two years ago.

Also worth watching is Patrick Cantlay against Justin Rose. The European crowd has targeted Cantlay for not wearing a cap amid an unsubstantiated report that it's a form of protest for not being paid. Cantlay said there's no truth to that and simply the hat isn't a good fit for him.

Cantlay had the last word Saturday night. He birdied the last three holes to at least give the Americans some hope, and maybe some momentum. But it's a tall hill to climb.

___

