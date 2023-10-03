Hokies’ Drones, Tuten earn ACC honors

Blacksburg, Va. – Week five of the college football season sees a pair of Hokies recognized as players of the week at their respective positions by the ACC. At quarterback, Hokies starter Kyron Drones completed 12-of-19 pass attempts for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Pittsburgh. He also rushed for 41 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for five touchdowns on the night. At running back, Bhayshul Tuten carried the ball 24 times for 109 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per carry, in the win over Pittsburgh, including a long of 26 yards. Tuten also tallied four receptions for 37 yards and hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first half to give the Hokies a 21-7 lead.

Virginia Tech moves to 2-3 with win. They travel to #5 Florida State on Saturday.