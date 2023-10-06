GOTW: Gretna Hawks host Magna Vista Warriors

1st and 10 football is back in action. As we reach Week 7, many of our teams are looking to stay sharp with playoffs looming in just weeks.

And two schools with big goals are facing off in our Game of the Week.

“Bring technique and assignment.”

It’s been back to the basics for the Hawks — learning that the simple things matter the most. Sprinkle in the attention to detail and it’s led to a 4-1 record.

“Basically, the kids are just picking up everything,” said Gretna Head Coach Shaun Miller. “As coaches, we try to keep it simple stupid. It’s a bit cliche but if you can keep your guys moving fast with what they do and with what they feel confident, it usually works out for you. So, it’s not a lot of stuff really technical but the kids have taken grasp of it and are doing really well for us.”

Gretna’s in year three under Coach Shaun Miller, but it’s their first playing a new style of offense — one that has provided a needed spark.

“He’s a great coach,” said Amare Gunn, Hawks WR/CB. “When he’s out here he makes you want to push yourself to do better and do what you can better.”

“Last year, we were really a run-only team,” said Zamarreon Younger, Hawks RB. “This year, we can pass and run and do everything, so teams don’t know what’s coming.”

Complimentary football and discipline — a consistent part of the Hawks study habits — helping them win two of their four games in shutout fashion. It will be a big emphasis against a Warriors team that can tend to be pass-happy.

“They like to pass the ball so like our defense should be able to handle that,” said Younger.

Points have certainly come in abundance — not only for the Hawks but the visiting Warriors of Magna Vista — having scored at least 40 points in EACH game this season...entering with a 5-0 record.

“You know, it starts up front,” said Magna Vista Head Coach Joe Favero. We had three starting offensive linemen back and they’re playing well and the two guys that have come in for us are doing a good job. Our quarterback is a year into the system and that’s helped, and the skill guys and wide receivers are making plays in space.”

“Our kids had a really good offseason,” said Coach Favero. “We returned a lot from last year and they bought into it in the offseason and worked really hard and have put themselves in a good space.

“We learned how to throw the ball more this year,” Ja’Mere Hairston, Warriors WR/S. “It really changed the game for us because last year was really just running but throwing it now, they really don’t know how to stop us.”

Watch game highlights tonight online at 10:15 and on 10 News at 11:10, and stay updated with scores in the region here.