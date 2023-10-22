JMU cracks into AP, US LBM Coaches polls

James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton (7) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison was ranked by both the national media and coaches this week, coming in at #25 in the latest AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll, as announced on Sunday afternoon.

This is the first time that JMU has been ranked in both major Football Bowl Subdivision polls. JMU was ranked once previously by the AP, at #25, on Oct. 9, 2022, after starting its first FBS season with five straight wins.

The Dukes are off to a 7-0 start with a 4-0 mark in Sun Belt Conference play this year and are one of just nine unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS. This is the best record to start a season ever for a team transitioning from the FCS to FBS.

JMU collected 167 points in the AP Top 25, while garnering 101 points in the US LBM Coaches Poll. It’s the most points JMU has ever received in either poll.

The 25th-ranked Dukes return to action on Saturday, Oct. 28 when they host Old Dominion at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Homecoming matchup is set for an 8 p.m. start and will be nationally televised on ESPNU.