GOTW: Grayson Co. Blue Devils host George Wythe Maroons

A “1st and 10″ Friday night, and a Mountain Empire collision has our attention for the Game of the Week.

“I mean, I think people are starting to see that we’re not playing around,” said Keyshawn Phipps, Blue Devils WR/DB said.

“We just have a good group of kids that work hard in the weight room and do what they’re supposed to and that obviously leads to a lot of your success,” said Grayson County Head Coach Stephen James.

Sitting at 8-0...the battle-tested Blue Devils are getting used to what a winning culture feels like. Their hard work paired with dedicated coaches...yielding rich results.

“We’re just bought in, we all trust the coaches and they’re great dudes,” said Austin Dowell, Blue Devils QB. “I respect all of them. It’s really on the coaches, they brought our program there’s no doubt in that.

Not only did they bring the program back...they brought Dowell back as well. The signal caller quit football his freshman year...returning thanks to James and his staff.

“I just respect the coaches that let me play and I couldn’t let these guys down of course,” Dowell said.

Friday night is all about revenge. The Blue Devils were in this very spot last year, when the Maroons handed them their first loss and another loss in the Region 1C Championship. George Wythe went on to become state runner-up in Class 1.

“I keep telling everybody on the team that it’s a mentality,” Phipps said. “We just have to have a good mentality. You can’t be afraid, you just have to do.”