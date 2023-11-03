GOTW: Bath County Chargers resurgence

1st and 10 high school football is back in action and tonight, two teams face off for a championship and playoff positioning, as the Game of the Week is for the Pioneer District Title.

For the first time in a long time, the game of the week has traveled north to Bath County. They say experience is the best teacher...and the Chargers are quickly figuring that out under second-year coach Jake Phillips.

A program in desperate need of answers, Bath County hadn’t had a winning season since 2010.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an overnight thing It would be something we would have to build something from the ground up,” said Coach Phillips.

But with a change in culture in 2022, it was just a matter of time before the Chargers would come through.

“They really set a nice foundation last year from what we had going before that,” said Luke Hooker, Chargers RG/DT.

“It’s a lot more work than people see. We started practice back in July, weightlifting over the summer and the staff definitely helped,” said Andrew Turner, Chargers WR/CB.

At 9-0…Bath County is off to its best start in 20 years. Back when Jake Phillips led the Chargers to three consecutive state championships—as the quarterback.

“School that only has 180 kids in the school 8-12, it’s one of those things that you have to base around players that you have,” said Phillips. “We were fortunate to have 40 kids come out for football. We have just shy of 90 boys in the school so it was amazing to have the turnout that we had.

Now the Bath County Hall of Famer and his staff have restored one simple but important trait that has the team one win away from a Pioneer District title.

“I think the momentum carrying through the season has helped us out in each game and it gave us the belief to win against every team,” Hooker said.

“When more people believe in you it makes you proud of yourself because you’re out here working when it’s cold or hot,” Turner said.