Roanoke College hosts 13th annual Southeast Open

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College’s Cregger Center was the place to be on Saturday as the school hosted the 13th annual Southeast Open.

“I love it, I think just having it here obviously helps raise money for our program, which is important,” said Roanoke College head wrestling coach Nate Yetzer. “It’s just great to have it in our backyard. I always say southwest Virginia is a really good wrestling area. We have a lot of stuff going on here with Virginia Tech, us [Roanoke College] and I think to be able to have and host an event like this and bring people in is pretty exciting.”

Over 300 college wrestlers from near and far took to the mats, some coming from as far as Oregon State and Utah Valley State. Some local wrestlers were also on the mats--multiple VMI and Virginia Tech wrestlers and even Roanoke native, William Byrd grad and now Roanoke College freshman Xavier Preston.

