Rustburg Red Devils take down Alleghany Cougars in playoff match

COVINGTON, Va. – Get a look at Boodie Albert Stadium ... from a bird’s eye view!

Fast forward to Q2, the Cougars were up 7-6. Des Jordan found Purcel Turner who went up and hauled in a 25-yard score - 14-6 Cougars.

Next Alleghany had possession. Jordan sold a play-action fake and went over the top to Hunter Knighton for a 40-yard TD and it’s 21-6 Cougars … as the offense sets off plenty of fireworks in the first half.

The Red Devils, who took a little while to get their footing after making the nearly 2-hour drive from Rustburg, got a boost from the Rosser brothers. It’s Marshaun Rosser going 48 yards to pay dirt to cut the lead to 21-12. Marshaun had 4 TDs on the night, 3 rushing.

His older brother Marquavion Rosser also had a big night. Up 26-21, Marquavion bounces to the outside for a 20-yard carry your set up his own TD plunge and it’s 32-21 Rustburg.

Now 32-27, Marquavion put the Cougars away. A 46-yard TD makes it 40-27 Rustburg. Alleghany would tack on a safety late, but it’s the Red Devils rolling into Lynchburg next week with a 40-29 win.

“It means a lot. Not just for me but for my guys. We been prepping for this the whole season and we just showed how to play,” Marquavion Rosser said.

Alleghany falls out of the bracket, and Rustburg advances to the next round of playoffs.