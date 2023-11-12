41º
Giles, Hidden Valley among volleyball teams to advance to state semis

Titans to host Christiansburg in semifinals

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

ROANOKE, Va. – VHSL State semifinals volleyball continued on Saturday, with some highly competitive match ups featuring our local teams.

In Class 1, Giles hosted Eastside in what proved to be a “Battle of the Spartans”. Giles never faltered in what proved to be a 3-0 victory over the visiting Spartans.

On the other side of the Class 1 bracket, Auburn defeated Northwood 3-0. So, in the semifinals, Giles will host Auburn. The two teams just faced off in the Region 1C Final last week--resulting in a Spartans victory.

In Class 3, state runner-up Hidden Valley welcomed in Rustburg. The Titans went to work early, jumping to a 10-2 advantage in the opening game against the recent two-time champion Red Devils. Caleigh Ponn and Sophie Arnold couldn’t be stopped despite Nahla Bigham and her teammates putting up a fight. Hidden Valley rolled to a 3-0 victory.

On the other side of the bracket, Christiansburg had quite the showdown with Rockbridge County. The two schools needed 5 sets before the Blue Demons emerged victorious 3-2. So, in the Class 3 semifinals, Hidden Valley will host Christiansburg Tuesday night.

Other VHSL Quarterfinals results included:

CLASS 1:

-Altavista def. Middlesex, 3-1

-Giles def. Eastside, 3-0

-Auburn def. Northwood, 3-0

CLASS 2:

-Appomattox County def. Ridgeview, 3-2

-Gate City def. James River, 3-1

CLASS 3:

-Christiansburg def. Rockbridge County, 3-2

-Hidden Valley def. Rustburg, 3-0

CLASS 4:

-Blacksburg def. Rock Ridge, 3-1

CLASS 5:

-Riverside def. Patrick Henry, 3-0

