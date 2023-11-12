Giles, Hidden Valley among volleyball teams to advance to state semis

ROANOKE, Va. – VHSL State semifinals volleyball continued on Saturday, with some highly competitive match ups featuring our local teams.
In Class 1, Giles hosted Eastside in what proved to be a “Battle of the Spartans”. Giles never faltered in what proved to be a 3-0 victory over the visiting Spartans.
On the other side of the Class 1 bracket, Auburn defeated Northwood 3-0. So, in the semifinals, Giles will host Auburn. The two teams just faced off in the Region 1C Final last week--resulting in a Spartans victory.
In Class 3, state runner-up Hidden Valley welcomed in Rustburg. The Titans went to work early, jumping to a 10-2 advantage in the opening game against the recent two-time champion Red Devils. Caleigh Ponn and Sophie Arnold couldn’t be stopped despite Nahla Bigham and her teammates putting up a fight. Hidden Valley rolled to a 3-0 victory.
On the other side of the bracket, Christiansburg had quite the showdown with Rockbridge County. The two schools needed 5 sets before the Blue Demons emerged victorious 3-2. So, in the Class 3 semifinals, Hidden Valley will host Christiansburg Tuesday night.
Other VHSL Quarterfinals results included:
CLASS 1:
-Altavista def. Middlesex, 3-1
-Giles def. Eastside, 3-0
-Auburn def. Northwood, 3-0
CLASS 2:
-Appomattox County def. Ridgeview, 3-2
-Gate City def. James River, 3-1
CLASS 3:
-Christiansburg def. Rockbridge County, 3-2
-Hidden Valley def. Rustburg, 3-0
CLASS 4:
-Blacksburg def. Rock Ridge, 3-1
CLASS 5:
-Riverside def. Patrick Henry, 3-0