Hidden Valley, Auburn, Altavista advance to volleyball state championships

ROANOKE, Va. – In VHSL volleyball state semifinal action, a number of our local teams punched a ticket to play on championship Saturday.

In Class 3, River Ridge district foes Hidden Valley and Christiansburg played against each other for a fifth time this season. While the Titans won the four previous match-ups, they did lose a few sets to the Blue Demons. On Tuesday night, it was a fast start for Hidden Valley, winning the opening set 25-18. Despite trailing 19-14 in set two, the Titans rallied for the 25-22 set victory.

Christiansburg fought hard and would win set three 25-17. But Hidden Valley held the momentum in a tightly contested fourth and final set. The Titans did just enough to earn the 3-1 match victory to return to the VHSL Class 3 state championship on Saturday.

“I think everyone played their part and everyone went after every ball like I said and we just communicated very well,” said Hidden Valley assistant coach Haley Quesenberry.

“We just stayed calm, honestly,” said Titans junior outside hitter. “We had lost a couple sets to them before and we just stayed calm through it all and we knew if we played our game we would win.”

“I think we just wanted to go to the state championship so bad and that’s something we always strive for and I think that it’s something we always had in mind and we just never gave up,” said Titans junior outside hitter and River Ridge District Player of the Year Caleigh Ponn.

Lauren Whittaker was honored after the game for reaching 1,000 career digs. Hidden Valley will play Grafton at 2:15 p.m.

In Class 1 semifinal action, Altavista defeated Rappahannock 3-1 and Auburn defeated Giles 3-2. So in the Class 1 championship game, it will be Altavista versus Auburn at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

In Class 2, Appomattox County beat Gate City 3-1 to advance to the state championship for the first time ever. The Raiders will face Bruton at Noon at the Salem Civic Center.

In Class 4, Blacksburg’s season came to an end with a 3-0 loss at James Wood.