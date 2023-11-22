46º
North Cross Raider Kam Johnson earns Week 13 honors

Senior RB finds the end zone twice in State title tilt

John Appicello, Sports Director

Roanoke, Va. – He’s been a workhorse for the Raiders for three runs running.
Key word - ‘running!’
North Cross handled Blue Ridge school for thier second consecutive VISAA Division 2 state title, thanks in part to another standout performance from running back Kam Johnson.
The Raiders senior rocked, rambled, and rolled for 120 yards and two touchdowns as North Cross used a deadly combination of ball control and big play strikes to run away with the Division 2 title 35-7.
Johnson eclipsed 1000 yards for a third consecutive season, and in the biggest of games he earns the honor as
Week 13 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

