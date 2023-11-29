26º
A Salem tradition continues: VHSL State football semifinals

The Spartans travel to undefeated Tuscarora in the Class 4 semis.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Salem, Va. – It’s become an area football tradition unlike any other. The Salem Spartans playing football in December. The Region 4D Champs are back in the state tournament riding a 12-game win streak.

Salem has shown resilience this season, including last week against visiting E.C. Glass. Down early, they scored 22 unanswered to secure the home win. The Spartans have talent across the field on both sides of the ball, including Tennessee commit Peyton Lewis and Georgia commit Chris Cole just to name a few. But it’s the teams’ complimentary style of play that will be the emphasis, as they prep to take on an undefeated Tuscarora team in the state semifinals.

“They understand success is not a continuum, it’s something you have to work for everyday and work at. Focus and discipline and those things and being able to execute your gameplan to the standard that we require here at Salem,” head Spartans coach Don Holter says.

If anything bad happens we keep going, keep pushing. We never give up, we all have a good brotherhood together. Fight for each other, do anything for each other and that’s how we stay strong and what keeps us moving on,” Spartans wide receiver and defensive back Chris Martin says.

Salem beat Tuscarora back in 2021 on its way to a state championship. Saturday’s game will kickoff at 2 p.m. from Leesburg.

