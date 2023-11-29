43º
Floyd County’s Beale retiring after more than a half century in coaching

Winfred Beale won 245 football games in his time as head coach

John Appicello, Sports Director

Floyd County's Winfred Beale retires from coaching after more than 50 years. (WSLS-TV)

Floyd County High Sdhool – The dean of high school football coaches is calling it a career.

Floyd County’s Winfred Beale is stepping down after more than 50 years of coaching - 43 as the head football coach dating back to 1981.

The longtime track coach hung up his whistle in 2019 and retired from teaching in December of 2022.

On the football field, he’s racked up 245 wins and took his team to the state title game three times: 1999, 2001, and 2008.

Most importantly he has touched the lives of thousands of our young people serving as a mentor to this very day.

Congrats to the coach on a spectacular career shaping the future of so many lives.

