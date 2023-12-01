42º
Radford carries undefeated season into Class 2 State Semifinals

The 13-0 Bobcats host Graham in VHSL state semifinals

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Radford Bobcats, Graham G-Men, VHSL, HS Football, State semifinals

Radford, Va. – When you are 13-0, two wins from a state title, it is fair to say it’s one of those ‘seasons to remember’. That’s Radford.

The Bobcats outlasted Glenvar in an epic region final showdown to advance to the Class 2 state semifinals. Reigning 1st and 10 Player of the Year Landen Clark has taken the offense to new heights, while the defense has put together 5 shutouts this season. Up next, the defending state champ Graham on Saturday. They hope to use last week’s refuse to lose victory as a teaching moment..

“It just taught us to stay controlled and not let the surroundings or ‘gameplay‘ affect how we play our type of football which is Bobcat style of just being smart and getting down the field and making plays,” Bobcats middle linebacker Charlie Davis says.

Radford is seeking its first championship appearance since 2018. while Graham is looking for its third consecutive trip to the title game. Saturday’s kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Christiansburg High School.

