69º
Join Insider

Sports

Going Bowling: Liberty Flames heading to Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Football, College Sports, Liberty Flames, Conference USA
Liberty cornerback Kobe Singleton (3) celebrates intercepting a pass with Liberty cornerback Amarian Williams (26) during an NCAA football game against FIU on Saturday, Sept. 23 ,2023 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Flames are set to play in their fifth consecutive bowl game to cap off another historic season on the gridiron. Liberty will face Oregon in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on January 1.

The Flames are fresh off a Conference USA Championship victory over New Mexico State--the program’s first conference title at the FBS level. Liberty leads the nation in rushing yards, averaging just under 300 yards, and interceptions.

Oregon will enter with an 11-2 record, making its 7th consecutive bowl game appearance. The Ducks lost the Pac-12 Championship to Washington 34-31 on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter