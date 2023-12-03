Going Bowling: Liberty Flames heading to Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Liberty cornerback Kobe Singleton (3) celebrates intercepting a pass with Liberty cornerback Amarian Williams (26) during an NCAA football game against FIU on Saturday, Sept. 23 ,2023 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Flames are set to play in their fifth consecutive bowl game to cap off another historic season on the gridiron. Liberty will face Oregon in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on January 1.

The Flames are fresh off a Conference USA Championship victory over New Mexico State--the program’s first conference title at the FBS level. Liberty leads the nation in rushing yards, averaging just under 300 yards, and interceptions.

Oregon will enter with an 11-2 record, making its 7th consecutive bowl game appearance. The Ducks lost the Pac-12 Championship to Washington 34-31 on Friday night.