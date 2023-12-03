Going Bowling: Virginia Tech to play Tulane in Military Bowl

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones celebrates after getting a first down against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech returns to the bowl game scene in Brent Pry’s second season at the helm. The Hokies are set to play Tulane in the Military Bowl.

After a 1-3 start to the season, Virginia Tech found a rhythm in the latter part of the season. Able to finish 5-3 in ACC play, including a 55-17 statement win against rival Virginia, the Hokies finished the season 6-6. Behind Kyron Drones at quarterback, the offense has opened up a bit more with its rushing attack. While defensively, Antwaun Powell Ryland has set the tone up front ranking second in the conference with 9.5 sacks.

This marks the third time in program history Virginia Tech will play in the Military Bowl, first time since 2018 when it lost to Cincinnati. The Hokies and Green Wave haven’t faced each other since 1989.

Tulane is coming off an American Athletic Conference championship loss to SMU. Kickoff is set for December 27 at 2 p.m. from Annapolis, Maryland.