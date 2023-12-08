Radford hoping to make more history facing perennial power Riverheads

Radford, Va. – Radford is currently in its 90th season of high school in program history. But it’s been 51 years since a state championship has been here at the home of the Bobcats. But Saturday there’s a chance to change that and write another historic chapter in what’s become an historic book.

It’s just special right? Because they have put in so much work and it’s not just this season but it’s year round,” Bobcats head coach Michael Crist says.

The year round speed and strength training is paying off for the Bobcats who are in the midst of their third undefeated season in program history. Led by a bevvy of talent including reigning 1st and 10 Player of the Year Landen Clark, who says Saturday takes on a more special meaning.

“I’m excited more than anything you know it’s a flash back to my rec days at Salem Stadium where it all started. So it’s kind of cool for me,” All-State quarterback Landen Clark says.

While the record is unblemished, getting to that point hasn’t been a squeaky clean journey. But Crist has found a way to keep the team grounded and focused on the task at hand.

“It’s always your highest high and your lowest low and your best is in the middle and that’s something we preach,” coach Crist says.

“Mental toughness overrules everything you know. You’re going to make mistakes and everybody makes them throughout the game and all 22 people on the field at that time and it’s just how you respond,” Clark explains.

The Bobcats will need a near perfect game against Riverheads--a newcomer to Class 2 after winning 7 consecutive state titles in the Class 1 ranks.

“They run their system really well and I think the history really speaks for itself so obviously there’s a lot of respect from us in terms of what they’ve done,” Coach Crist says.

The Bobcats will try to make the most of their first state title appearance since 2009 when kickoff commences at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Salem Stadium.