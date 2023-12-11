Around the Way with EJ: Checking in with children’s book author Nate Daniels

ROANOKE, Va. – A familiar face to the podcast, I recently caught up with Nate Daniels as he discussed the recent release of his children’s book, “So You Want to Be a Big Leaguer?”

“This book out of the three is the most special to me so far because I really feel like it dives into some real life issues that children and families face individually and as a family,” Daniels said.

The Fairfax native and Ferrum College alum is no stranger to the book world. This is his third children’s book release thus far, in what’s become a series of encouraging and uplifting stories.

“I’ve learned through this process how much you can really impact young people by showing them the blueprint to greatness.”

Daniels, a Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Famer, also owns and operates Daniels Sports Performance in Midlothian where he trains athletes on various aspects of sports and being mentally fit.

Being a former “Black Hat,” Daniels also discussed Ferrum College’s recent promotion of football coach Cleive Adams to Director of Athletics and the important role Adams will play regarding representation and leadership.