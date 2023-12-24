Lord Botetourt wins team title at Big Orange tournament

VINTON, Va. – William Byrd High School was packed Friday and Saturday for the annual Big Orange wrestling tournament. The event featured some of the areas best on the wrestling mats.

Fellow Terrier Gage Cochran picked up a third place finish by defeated Evan Annese of Riverheads in a 3-2 decision.

Lord Botetourt proved to be the team to beat. Kevin Gergely picked up a fifth place finish at the 144 weight class by defeating Luca Coniglione of Hidden Valley. Gergely scored the fall at 4:52.

Seth Williamson earned a third place finish for his win over Brendan Rose of Hidden Valley, a fall time of 4:17.

For a look at individual results, click here.

Team scores were as followed:

1. Lord Botetourt 248.0

2. Salem 220.0

3. William Byrd 204.0

4. Northside 190.0

5. Cave Spring 177.5

6. Riverheads 173.5

7. Hidden Valley 120.0

8. Brookville 106.5

9. Liberty 104.0

10. Bassett 95.0

11. Liberty Christian 81.0

12. James River 74.0

13. Rustburg 73.0

14. Franklin County 65.0

15. Roanoke Catholic 59.0

16. Martinsville 52.0