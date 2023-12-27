Military Bowl: Virginia Tech leading Tulane 17-10 at halftime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – It’s halftime at the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland with Virginia Tech leading Tulane 17-10.

As expected, the dreary and wet conditions have played a role early in the game. On the Hokies’ first possession, quarterback Kyron Drones lost the ball on a screen pass, allowing Green Wave linebacker Tyler Grubbs to recover it and return it for a touchdown, an early 7-0 Tulane lead.

But, Virginia Tech regrouped and continued to find success in its rushing attack. John Love tacked on a 35-yard field goal and made the score 7-3.

After going three-and-out, the Hokies punted away to the Green Wave. But it was muffed and recovered by the Hokies at the 11-yard line. From there, Drones ran for Virginia Tech’s first touchdown of the game and a 10-7 advantage.

While Tulane was threatening, it fumbled the ball on the four-yard line thanks to a great play from Pheldarius Payne of the Hokies. Antwaun Powell-Ryland recovered it for the Hokies’ second takeaway of the game.

The Green Wave were without quarterback Justin Ibeita after he was injured with 8:32 remaining in the second quarter. It appeared to be a right leg injury as he was carted off.

Virginia Tech has 181 yards of offense compared to Tulane’s 103. There have been a total of 5 fumbles, but only 3 were turnovers, and an onside kick was recovered by the Hokies at the end of the half.