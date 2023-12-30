Liberty embracing the moment in Arizona

Phoenix, AZ – Much of the preparation so far for Liberty has been much like a plane ride out here, rather smooth. Practice has been good, players were talking a lot about scheme and how they would try to contain quarterback Bo Nix. There is another media day set for tomorrow at the JW Marriott hotel, the site where the Flames and Ducks have addressed the media the past two days.

Aside from scheme, the Flames have been talking about simply embracing the moment.

“It’s bigger than us, and it’s about the whole University in the whole state to be honest with you. To be in this moment to go out there and to be on that platform into go play it means a whole lot to us and other people as well,” Liberty senior defensive back Brandon Bishop says.

“My first year was last year, so it was the gas before me that really set the foundation for me and it’s paying off. This is all because of them and I’m just trying to carry on in their footsteps and now we are at one of the biggest stages in college football so it gets no better than this,” Liberty Safety Brylan Green says.

Liberty was able to participate in a team, outreach event, helping put together more than 80 wagons for a local Girl Scout troop. Of course, that will go towards them helping sell those famed Girl Scouts cookies in the weeks in months to come.

Stay tuned for more Fiesta Bowl coverage on 10 Sports leading up to the game.