Fiesta Bowl promises a battle of dynamic quarterbacks

The saying goes --You’re only as good as your quarterback. Fortunately the Flames and Ducks have good ones. Both have had a taste of what it’s like to play SEC football and both have garnered national attention—with their own unique style.

Tell me a little about Bo—who is he outside of the pads and helmet?” “He’s goofy,” Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson admits.

“I think people always see Bo as a serious dude. Bo can talk a little junk right now, get in your head a little bit. But it’s not like normal trash talk it’s like…makes you think about it a little bit but that’s who he is,” Ducks defensive end Brandon Dorius says.

But make no mistake. While there’s no ‘Bojangles’ in Oregon, Ducks fans know when it’s Bo time. Leading the nation in completion percentage, Bo Nix’s skills landed him as a Heisman finalist. But his IQ even better, earning him the William V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar athlete.

“He works his tail off everyday. He brings great energy and enthusiasm to the field. He’s the ultimate competitor, sort of a sore loser when things don’t go his way. But, that’s what you appreciate about him and that’s how bad he wants to win in everything that he does,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning says.

“We were just prepared every Saturday. I think we did a great job in the off-season and I think we added pieces to the puzzles we needed and attacked every week,” quarterback Bo Nix explains.

Liberty knows a thing or two about having flavor on offense.

“Our offense is unique. We obviously have some good players that can operate it and make it work,” Liberty Coach Jamey Chadwell says.

Such as quarterback Kaidon Salter.

“He’s a dog. He’s a dog that’s all I have to say. He’s definitely grown and matured over the years,” Flames wide receiver CJ Daniels says.

“He’s great, done a great job this season. I think he’s really taken this new offense by storm and it’s showing on the field,” Liberty tight end Bentley Hanshaw says.

The Conference USA MVP has helped the Flames tout the top ranked rushing attack in the nation along with building connections with top tier players around him.

“Just winning has boosted my confidence and being able to play with my brothers and being able to trust each other and we’re all playing together as one and as long as that’s going on I feel like we’ll all have the same confidence,” Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter explains.

When it comes to containing these guys both defenses with have their hands full on Monday when Liberty and Oregon kick off at 1pm.