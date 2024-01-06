Lynchburg, Va. – Just a couple of scant days after officially entered the transfer portal, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter has withdrawn from the NCAA portal. According to multiple reports, the Conference USA Most Valuable Player has made the decision to return to Liberty. Salter has two years of eligibility remaining. He led the Flames to a 13-1 season, including the Conference USA title and trip to the Fiesta Bowl.
Salter reverses course, is withdrawing from portal
LIberty QB will remain with the Flames
