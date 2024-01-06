33º
Salter reverses course, is withdrawing from portal

LIberty QB will remain with the Flames

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Liberty Flames, Kaidon Salter, NCAA Portal
Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) scrambles during the first half on the NCAA Fiesta Bowl college football game against Oregon Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lynchburg, Va. – Just a couple of scant days after officially entered the transfer portal, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter has withdrawn from the NCAA portal. According to multiple reports, the Conference USA Most Valuable Player has made the decision to return to Liberty. Salter has two years of eligibility remaining. He led the Flames to a 13-1 season, including the Conference USA title and trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

