Salem girls beat Magna Vista, remain undefeated this season

SALEM, Va. – On the same night the College Football Playoff National Championship was played, there was a bit of a championship feel on the hardwoods as Magna Vista battled undefeated Salem.

The Spartans had a fast start with Emmy Custer, Baily Rider and Gabby Crawley all scoring in the paint--giving Salem the early 10-7 advantage.

But the Warriors stayed close, Jordan Caldwell-McGhee found her range on her jump shots while Miranda Reynolds provided a much needed spark. She drove through the lane and made a sweet layup to end the opening quarter, giving Magna Vista the 16-15 advantage. Reynolds would finish the first half with 10 points.

DD Giggetts hit quick back-to-back buckets to continue the Warriors momentum but Salem’s relentless full-court defense sparked its offense. The Spartans would pull away for the 60-47 home victory.