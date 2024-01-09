39º
Salem girls beat Magna Vista, remain undefeated this season

Warriors lose for just the third time this season.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

SALEM, Va. – On the same night the College Football Playoff National Championship was played, there was a bit of a championship feel on the hardwoods as Magna Vista battled undefeated Salem.

The Spartans had a fast start with Emmy Custer, Baily Rider and Gabby Crawley all scoring in the paint--giving Salem the early 10-7 advantage.

But the Warriors stayed close, Jordan Caldwell-McGhee found her range on her jump shots while Miranda Reynolds provided a much needed spark. She drove through the lane and made a sweet layup to end the opening quarter, giving Magna Vista the 16-15 advantage. Reynolds would finish the first half with 10 points.

DD Giggetts hit quick back-to-back buckets to continue the Warriors momentum but Salem’s relentless full-court defense sparked its offense. The Spartans would pull away for the 60-47 home victory.

About the Authors:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

