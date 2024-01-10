Galax dominates VHSL Class 1 Football awards

Galax, Va. – The Class 1 state football champs, the Galax Maroon Tide have won the major VHSL awards in this classification.

Coach of the Year honors goes to Galax head coach Shane Allen.

Defensive player of the year goes to the Maroon Tide’s Austin (AJ) Ashworth and the offensive player of the year – you guessed it – Galax running back Tedruhn Tucker.

Galax downed Essex 7-6 for the VHSL Class 1 title back in December in Salem.

Here’s your complete list of state honorees in Class 1:

OFFENSIVE UNIT- 1ST TEAM ALL-STATE

Quarterback Peyton Musick Honaker 11

Center Lucas Brown Altavista 11

O. Lineman Tyler Barrett Patrick Henry 11

O. Lineman J’Vlen Irvin Altavista 12

O. Lineman Holden Haynes Galax 11

Running Back LaDanian Stone Altavista 11

Running Back Markiel Cockrell Northumberland 12

Running Back Tedruhn Tucker Galax 12

Receiver Khayleb Williams Northumberland 12

Receiver Elijah Jackson William Campbell 12

Receiver Parker Bandy Honaker 12

Tight End Austin Ashworth Galax 12

Kicker Grant Buchanan Patrick Henry 11

Kick Returner Jacorion Davis Altavista 10

O. All-Purpose Aidan Lowe Honaker 12

DEFENSIVE UNIT – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

D. Lineman Xzayviaa Bundy Essex 10

D. Lineman JeTavion Hicks Brunswick 12

D. Lineman Tedruhn Tucker Galax 12

D. Lineman Jay Bowen Rye Cove 12

Linebacker Bryan Roane Essex 12

Linebacker Austin Ashworth Galax 12

Linebacker Rosser Farmer Altavista 12

Linebacker Tandom Smith George Wythe 12

Linebacker Will Rollins Rye Cove 10

Def. Back Milton Laws Northumberland 12

Def. Back Justin Patterson Sussex Central 11

Def. Back Parker Bandy Honaker 12

Def. Back Logan Barnette Rye Cove 12

Punter Bryant Lane Northumberland 10

Punt Returner Deshawn Hamlet William Campbell 12

D. All-Purpose Landon Lane Rye Cove 11

OFFENSIVE UNIT – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

Quarterback Tyreek Lundy Northumberland 10

Center Eric Reid West Point 12

O. Lineman Tyler Cole Honaker 12

O. Lineman Ian Vanlandingham Northumberland 12

O. Lineman Jaden Gray Sussex Central 12

O. Lineman Brock Ayers George Wythe 11

Running Back Jaden Holmes Essex 10

Running Back Anthony Cropper Sussex Central 12

Running Back Camron Goodspeed Patrick Henry 12

Receiver Milton Laws Northumberland 12

Receiver Avery Musick Honaker 10

Receiver Colton Coomes Galax 11

Tight End Jamari Anderson Brunswick 12

Kicker James Blake Northumberland 10

Kick Returner Cintez Gibson Northumberland 12

O. All-Purpose Kolier Pruett Narrows 12

DEFENSIVE UNIT – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

D. Lineman Zion Darby Essex 11

D. Lineman Tyler Cole Honaker 12

D. Lineman J’Vlen Irvin Altavista 11

D. Lineman Terrance Green Sussex Central 12

Linebacker LaDanian Stone Altavista 11

Linebacker Anthony Cropper Sussex Central 12

Linebacker Anthony Gregory Northumberland 12

Linebacker Keldan Hamilton Eastside 9

Linebacker Avontre’ Johnson Essex 11

Def. Back Cintez Gibson Northumberland 12

Def. Back Cole Blackwell Buffalo Gap 12

Def. Back Kolier Pruett Narrows 12

Def. Back Jamari Slayton Altavista 10

Punter Wesley Harmon Altavista 12

Punt Returner Kolier Pruett Narrows 12

D. All-Purpose Jayshaun Jones Brunswick 12