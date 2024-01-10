Galax dominates VHSL Class 1 Football awards

Galax, Va. – The Class 1 state football champs, the Galax Maroon Tide have won the major VHSL awards in this classification.
Coach of the Year honors goes to Galax head coach Shane Allen.
Defensive player of the year goes to the Maroon Tide’s Austin (AJ) Ashworth and the offensive player of the year – you guessed it – Galax running back Tedruhn Tucker.
Galax downed Essex 7-6 for the VHSL Class 1 title back in December in Salem.
Here’s your complete list of state honorees in Class 1:
OFFENSIVE UNIT- 1ST TEAM ALL-STATE
Quarterback Peyton Musick Honaker 11
Center Lucas Brown Altavista 11
O. Lineman Tyler Barrett Patrick Henry 11
O. Lineman J’Vlen Irvin Altavista 12
O. Lineman Holden Haynes Galax 11
Running Back LaDanian Stone Altavista 11
Running Back Markiel Cockrell Northumberland 12
Running Back Tedruhn Tucker Galax 12
Receiver Khayleb Williams Northumberland 12
Receiver Elijah Jackson William Campbell 12
Receiver Parker Bandy Honaker 12
Tight End Austin Ashworth Galax 12
Kicker Grant Buchanan Patrick Henry 11
Kick Returner Jacorion Davis Altavista 10
O. All-Purpose Aidan Lowe Honaker 12
DEFENSIVE UNIT – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
D. Lineman Xzayviaa Bundy Essex 10
D. Lineman JeTavion Hicks Brunswick 12
D. Lineman Tedruhn Tucker Galax 12
D. Lineman Jay Bowen Rye Cove 12
Linebacker Bryan Roane Essex 12
Linebacker Austin Ashworth Galax 12
Linebacker Rosser Farmer Altavista 12
Linebacker Tandom Smith George Wythe 12
Linebacker Will Rollins Rye Cove 10
Def. Back Milton Laws Northumberland 12
Def. Back Justin Patterson Sussex Central 11
Def. Back Parker Bandy Honaker 12
Def. Back Logan Barnette Rye Cove 12
Punter Bryant Lane Northumberland 10
Punt Returner Deshawn Hamlet William Campbell 12
D. All-Purpose Landon Lane Rye Cove 11
OFFENSIVE UNIT – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
Quarterback Tyreek Lundy Northumberland 10
Center Eric Reid West Point 12
O. Lineman Tyler Cole Honaker 12
O. Lineman Ian Vanlandingham Northumberland 12
O. Lineman Jaden Gray Sussex Central 12
O. Lineman Brock Ayers George Wythe 11
Running Back Jaden Holmes Essex 10
Running Back Anthony Cropper Sussex Central 12
Running Back Camron Goodspeed Patrick Henry 12
Receiver Milton Laws Northumberland 12
Receiver Avery Musick Honaker 10
Receiver Colton Coomes Galax 11
Tight End Jamari Anderson Brunswick 12
Kicker James Blake Northumberland 10
Kick Returner Cintez Gibson Northumberland 12
O. All-Purpose Kolier Pruett Narrows 12
DEFENSIVE UNIT – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
D. Lineman Zion Darby Essex 11
D. Lineman Tyler Cole Honaker 12
D. Lineman J’Vlen Irvin Altavista 11
D. Lineman Terrance Green Sussex Central 12
Linebacker LaDanian Stone Altavista 11
Linebacker Anthony Cropper Sussex Central 12
Linebacker Anthony Gregory Northumberland 12
Linebacker Keldan Hamilton Eastside 9
Linebacker Avontre’ Johnson Essex 11
Def. Back Cintez Gibson Northumberland 12
Def. Back Cole Blackwell Buffalo Gap 12
Def. Back Kolier Pruett Narrows 12
Def. Back Jamari Slayton Altavista 10
Punter Wesley Harmon Altavista 12
Punt Returner Kolier Pruett Narrows 12
D. All-Purpose Jayshaun Jones Brunswick 12