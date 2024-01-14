Northside, Cave Spring earn victories in Chance Harman Classic

FLOYD, Va. – The annual Chance Harman Classic wrapped up at Floyd County High School on Saturday, after being partially postponed last weekend.

The event honors Chance Harman, who passed away from a rare childhood brain tumor in 2007 after undergoing multiple tests and procedures. That same year, the Chance Harman Memorial Fund was developed. 17 years later, the organization awards scholarships and also holds an annual basketball tournament.

Six games were played Saturday including Cave Spring versus Westover Christian Academy and Northside versus E.C. Glass.

The Knights defeated the Bulldogs 94-29 while the Vikings defeated the Hilltoppers 59-52.