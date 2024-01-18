Wrestling to take the stage at Mill Mountain Theatre

SALEM, Va. – Local college wrestling fans will have the chance to take in some action at a unique venue this weekend. Roanoke College and Washington & Lee will face off in a dual meet at Mill Mountain Theatre on Saturday.

“I always wanted to do something in that Downtown Roanoke area,” said Roanoke College head wrestling coach Nate Yetzer. “It would be cool to do it right there in the market area but we’re a winter sport and that would make it pretty tough. So a theatre is the next best thing and just so much to do around it with it being a cool lively spot right there.”

Having wrestling meets in unique venues has been the trend in recent years. Most notably, just up the road at Virginia Tech the Hokies host annual meets inside the Moss Arts Center. The goal? To provide a more intimate setting and also draw in new fans to the sport.

“I think it will also show how important fans really are to us,” said Maroons wrestler Mac Cafurello. “Another reason for us to get amped up and fired up when we go out there. It’s something you have to put to the side but also something that’s pressure--you know pressure creates diamonds and I’m super excited and love when a big crowd is cheering us on.”

The meet itself will feature two of the best teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Roanoke College is ranked 20th nationally with W&L one spot above at 19th.

“The Match at The Mill Mountain Theatre” will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday. To purchase tickets for the event, visit NokeWrestling.com