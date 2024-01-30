Ben Simmons just misses triple-double in return, Nets romp to 147-114 victory over Jazz

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons, left, moves the ball around Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK – Ben Simmons had 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in his return from a 38-game absence, Mikal Bridges added 33 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Utah Jazz 147-114 on Monday night.

Simmons hadn't played since Nov. 6 because of a pinched nerve in his lower back. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft played 18 minutes off the bench, made all five shots and likely would have had a triple-double if not for a minutes restriction.

Cam Thomas added 25 points for the Nets, who rolled to their highest point total of the season, had 41 assists on their 54 field goals and made 21 3-pointers. They have won two straight games after losing seven of their previous eight.

Lonnie Walker IV finished with 19 points as one of eight Nets in double figures.

Keyonte George scored 21 points for the Jazz, who had won two straight. They were trying to match an NBA record by scoring 120 points for a 12th straight game, but didn't help their chances by committing 17 turnovers that the Nets turned into 27 points.

Simmons checked in midway through the first quarter, had his first assist six seconds later, assisted on four straight Nets baskets later in the period and had six assists in under five minutes of the quarter. Brooklyn led 43-28 after one, outscoring Utah by 12 when Simmons was on the floor.

The Nets went ahead 69-48 on Thomas’ 3-pointer with 2:36 remaining in the half, before the Jazz closed with a 9-2 spurt to cut it to 71-57 at the break.

Utah cut it to 11 late with 1 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter, but the Nets had it back up to 104-87 when the period ended after Walker tossed in a running 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Bridges then opened the fourth with consecutive 3-pointers to make it 110-87 and the Nets led by 35 later in the period.

Brooklyn played without starting forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who has a left ankle injury and also will sit out Wednesday against Phoenix.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Nets: Host Phoenix on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba