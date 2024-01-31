Fleming girls avenge loss to Lord Botetourt on the road 49-40

DALEVILLE, Va. – In girls high school hoops action from Tuesday night, William Fleming defeated Lord Botetourt 49-40. The Colonels avenged a loss to the Cavaliers earlier this month.

In a tightly contested defensive battle in the first half, Fleming found success from Zakyah King. She scored 14 points and led her team to a 21-14 halftime advantage.

Lord Botetourt found rhythm offensively behind Madelyn Caron in the second half. Her presence in the paint sent her to a team high 12 points as the Cavaliers cut a once 12 point deficit down to 6.

But Amari Worsham’s game-high 17 points and the teams success at the free throw line set Fleming apart in the 49-40 victory. For Lord Botetourt, it was the teams first Blue Ridge District loss this season.

Other girl’s scores:

Carlisle 72, New Covenant 39

George Wythe 60, Grayson County 22

Patrick Henry 59, Hidden Valley 13

Pulaski County 51, Princeton, W.Va. 34

Roanoke Catholic 44, Grace Christian 37

Rustburg 62, Liberty Christian 55

Salem 54, Christiansburg 39

Spotswood 67, Rockbridge County 21

Boys scores:

Blue Ridge School 94, North Cross 40

Carlisle 81, New Covenant 70

Carroll County 90, Floyd County 52

Chilhowie 61, Rural Retreat 44

Galax 53, Fort Chiswell 40

George Wythe 70, Grayson County 18

Hargrave Military 123, Fishburne Military 56

Marion 74, Tazewell 59

Narrows 77, Jefferson Christian 34

Northside 93, Staunton River 47

Rustburg 62, Liberty Christian 55

Tunstall 100, Bassett 38

Westover Christian 65, Christian Heritage Academy 43