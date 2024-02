ROANOKE, Va. – It has been quite the week for Cave Spring basketball. On Monday, Kam Tinsley broke JJ Redick’s single-game scoring record of 43 points with 45 against Blacksburg.

On Wednesday, Charlie Parker broke JJ’s single-game made 3 pointers of 8, with 9 against Pulaski.

These records have been standing well over two decades, as JJ graduated high school in 2002.