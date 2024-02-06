1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Franklin County’s David Kasey

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The 2023 Trophy Tour rolled into the “Eagles Nest”--that is Franklin County to honor our week six 1st and 10 Player of the Week David Kasey.

The senior wide receiver hauled in three big second-half touchdown catches against Brookville to lead the Eagles to a comeback win. Trailing 16-0 at halftime, Kasey was on the receiving end of touchdown plays of 74, 45 and 69 yards. He finished the night with over 200 receiving yards.

That performance continued to spearhead a big senior season resulting in over 600 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense Kasey added 25 tackles and one interception.

When asked what or who he attributed all his success to, Kasey said, “Probably the seniors we had last year--Jahylen Lee and Eli Foutz kind of put the team in my hands and I felt like I kind of owed them something. They got me to play football and I ended up enjoying it and made something happen with it.”