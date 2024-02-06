Franklin County holds signing day for 8 student-athletes

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Monday was signing day at Franklin County High School where eight student athletes committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

From the baseball team, Ashton Hylton is heading to Christopher Newport University. Teammate Ean Amerson is going to Averett. While Ashton Richards will play at Bluefield University.

Taylor Lester will play basketball at Bridgewater College.

Caroline Kelley will continue her lacrosse career at Ferrum College.

Just like the baseball program, the softball program also had three student-athletes put pen to paper. Morgan McCrary will suit up for Patrick and Henry Community College along with her teammate Kylie Cooper.

Kaylee Manning will play at Meredith College.