31º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Franklin County holds signing day for 8 student-athletes

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: High School Sports, Franklin County High School, Eagles, Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Monday was signing day at Franklin County High School where eight student athletes committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

From the baseball team, Ashton Hylton is heading to Christopher Newport University. Teammate Ean Amerson is going to Averett. While Ashton Richards will play at Bluefield University.

Taylor Lester will play basketball at Bridgewater College.

Caroline Kelley will continue her lacrosse career at Ferrum College.

Just like the baseball program, the softball program also had three student-athletes put pen to paper. Morgan McCrary will suit up for Patrick and Henry Community College along with her teammate Kylie Cooper.

Kaylee Manning will play at Meredith College.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter