1st and 10 Trophy Tour: William Fleming’s Malachi Coleman

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 Trophy Tour stayed in the Blue Ridge District where another running back took a big step forward in his development.

William Fleming’s Malachi Coleman proved to be a pivotal part of the Colonel’s offense in the programs first season under Nick Leftwich. It was clear that the speedy back would have opportunities to showcase his elusive running skills and he did.

Coleman was our Week 12 honoree when William Fleming upset cross-town rival Patrick Henry in the Region 5C Quarterfinals. In that game, Coleman’s number was called 25 times as he tallied 129 yards and one touchdown. The junior went on to finish the season with 1,787 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also hauled in 4 catches for 52 yards.

“Just going out and executing all 11 going hard on the field and that just got us that win,” said Coleman.

“That’s a tribute to our offensive line,” said William Fleming head coach Nick Leftwich. “They work their butts off day in and day out and don’t get the credit they deserve at times. Our O-Line did a better job and Malachi got better throughout the year hitting the hole and running down hill so we’re very proud of him, our offensive line and our offense in general.”

Coleman ended the season with 1st team honors in the district, region and state.