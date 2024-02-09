60º
Foul Check Episode 7: Return of the pod and 10 Sports Brooke Leonard!

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Wow, it feels GREAT to be back!

You might be wondering why Brooke went MIA and we put a pause on the podcast. She and Eric Johnson break down what sent Brooke on leave and everything in between.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

About the Authors:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

