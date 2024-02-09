Foul Check Episode 7: Return of the pod and 10 Sports Brooke Leonard!

ROANOKE, Va. – Wow, it feels GREAT to be back!

You might be wondering why Brooke went MIA and we put a pause on the podcast. She and Eric Johnson break down what sent Brooke on leave and everything in between.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com