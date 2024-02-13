Patrick Henry has 3 more football student-athletes moving on

ROANOKE, Va. – At the home of the Patriots another handful of football student-athletes made their commitments to play at the college level.

Chris Faulkner signed a scholarship to play with West Virginia State. Aiden Cloud signed an institutional letter with Roanoke College--becoming part of the rebirth of the program. Brodey Craft signed to play for Concord university. So far, six of Patrick Henry’s football seniors are committed to playing at the next level--no small feat as coach Alan Fiddler explains.

“In this climate with the portal, it’s very hard to get recruited. So to have guys be able to sign places shows the younger guys that it can be done but you have to do your part in the classroom, put the work in and have the work ethic,” said Fiddler.

What’s also become important at Patrick Henry are the relationships the coaching staff continues to build with many of the schools the student-athletes are attending.

Patrick Henry head football coach Alan Fiddler speaking at a signing ceremony Feb. 13, 2024 (WSLS)

“It helps when you have kids go places and be successful and coaches want to come back and get more of your kids. Our guys have done a good job moving on and we’ve had a lot of coaches come through that are excited about our guys,” Fiddler added.