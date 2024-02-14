1st and 10 Trophy Tour: North Cross’ Kam Johnson

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 Trophy Tour recently visited the North Cross Raiders on national signing day to honor our week 13 honoree, who committed to play at VMI.

Kam Johnson was one of many reasons the Raiders hoisted back-to-back state championships. With Shannon Taylor in his first year as head coach, the running back nicknamed “Thunder”, rushed for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 35-7 win over Blue Ridge School. For the 2023 campaign, Johnson finished with 136 carries for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also hauled in 5 catches for 33 yards and one more score. Johnson ended his high school football career with over 3,000 rushing yards.

“Long conversations with Coach Shannon and Coach Alexander and they told me to keep working and it’ll take me wherever I need to be and it did,” Johnson siad. “I appreciate everything they did for me, it’s a blessing to be here.”

“He’s been special, he’s been our bell cow for number of years,” Taylor said. “Kam is a great student, great kid and great family. His character is impeccable. We hate to see him go but he has a lot of football ahead of him and we’ll be watching him at VMI.”

Johnson has a chance to win more championship gold with the Raiders track team.