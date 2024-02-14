Chiefs trainer says team was on buses returning to stadium when parade shooting occurred

A person is taken to an ambulance following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Multiple people were injured, a fire official said. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said the team was on buses returning to Arrowhead Stadium when a shooting occurred Wednesday at the end of the Super Bowl championship parade.

Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting.

“Praying for Kansas City,” Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that also included three emojis of hands in prayer.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith, defensive tackle Mike Pennel and safety Justin Reid were among the Chiefs players offering similar statements of support on social media.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s incidents — a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger,” offensive guard Trey Smith posted on X. “You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”

The parade was a celebration of the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers that gave them their second straight Super Bowl title.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill said in an X post. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

___

