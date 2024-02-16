Franklin County’s Tristan Wright in a lane of his own

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – We have a bevy of track athletes that know how to put their best foot forward and there’s no exception at Franklin County High School.

“I’m just a cool, under-the-radar dude. You know?”

But if you take in just a few minutes of a track practice at the “Eagles Nest” and you’ll soon realize Tristan Wright is everything BUT under the radar.

This senior was given a blueprint of success in years past and is now hoping to carry it forward.

“Last year we had a big group who helped put on a lot,” Wright said. “But, with me losing all them—going to college and bigger stages, it’s my turn to help put on.”

Franklin County's Tristan Wright (WSLS)

It was at the Walter Bass Invitational earlier this season where the speedster clocked a 6.29 in the 55-meter dash. That earned him an even bigger invite—the prestigious Millrose Games in New York.

“It was really a shock because I didn’t know anything about it, to be honest with you,” said Wright. “So, when I found out about it I was excited about it.”

Wright, who went into the games ranked second in the nation in the 55-meter, was confident and ready to prove his worth. Despite finishing in 6th, he’s is still on track as one of the best in our area. He recently claimed first in the 300-meter dash at the VHSL Region 5C Championships, with the state championship meet in a few weeks. His goal is simple.

“It’s just my family, everybody here—my support group. I have to help put on for the city.”

Wright hopes to not only compete at the college level but also one day at the Olympics.