Kitley leads Hokies past Duke 61-56

Blacksburg, Va. – -Elizabeth Kitley matched her career high with 34 points and No. 12 Virginia Tech upped its win streak to eight with a 61-56 victory over Duke on Thursday night.



Kitley, who scored 34 twice two seasons ago, made 13 of 17 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 free throws for the Hokies (21-4, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 24 in a row at home. She added 12 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double and her 18th of the season.



Kitley had 11 points and five rebounds in the fourth quarter as Virginia Tech pulled away from a 42-all tie.



Georgia Amoore had 13 points for Virginia Tech, but she made just 4 of 21 shots. Amoore missed seven of her first eight shots from beyond the arc, but she buried one with 20 seconds left to give the Hokies a 59-53 lead. Matilda Ekh scored 11 on 4-for-5 shooting with two 3-pointers.



Ashlon Jackson made three 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead the Blue Devils (16-8, 8-5), who had a three-game win streak end. Reigan Richardson and reserve Oluchi Okananwa scored 11 points apiece.



Kitley had 10 points in the first quarter as Virginia Tech took a 15-14 lead. Amoore buried a 3-pointer, Kitley and Ekh hit back-to-back jumpers and Virginia Tech scored the final seven points to lead 30-27 at intermission. Duke went scoreless over the final 2:26.



Duke was the last team to beat the Hokies, posting a 63-47 victory at home in December. The Hokies’ last home loss was a 63-52 setback to then-No. 5 Notre Dame in December of 2022. The Hokies have beaten four ranked opponents during their eight-game streak.



Virginia Tech travels to play No. 18 Louisville on Sunday. Duke returns home to face No. 16 Notre Dame on Monday in the second of four straight games against ranked opponents.