Area coaches come together for second annual "Gridiron Football Coaching Clinic"

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

VINTON, Va. – Iron sharpens iron.

A lot of that was happening Saturday at William Byrd Middle School, the location for the second annual “Gridiron Football Coaching Clinic.” The event, put on by William Byrd head football coach Brad Lutz, is designed to bring coaches together to learn more about the X’s and O’s, schemes, practice habits and more.

“It was a tremendous opportunity, something I couldn’t turn down,” said Roanoke College head football coach Byran Stinespring. He was one of many college coaches that shared insight into his coaching path and tendencies.

“So many terrific people here, so many guys that I’ve known for a long time and have been blessed to know. So many people here and to be able to enjoy fellowship and talk a little ball--that’s a good day. A really good day.”

Many of our area high school and colleges coaches took part in Saturday’s clinic.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

