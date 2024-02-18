Cardoso, No. 1 South Carolina beat Georgia 70-56 for SEC record 43rd straight regular season win

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, center, joins the set of ESPN College GameDay before an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Kamilla Cardoso had 16 points and 16 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina rallied past Georgia 70-56 on Sunday to win its record 43rd straight Southeastern Conference regular-season game.

Not that it came easily. The Gamecocks (25-0, 12-0 SEC) trailed 37-28 when Javyn Nicholson hit the first basket of the third quarter as the sold-out crowd watched in disbelief.

But behind Cardoso, Te-Hina Paopao, Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina cranked it up to remain the country's only undefeated Division I team.

Cardoso scored three straight points and Kitts had six of her team's next eight points to draw within 40-39. Fulwiley, the dynamic freshman, took over after that. Her basket put South Carolina in front for good and she followed with two foul shots and a spinning drive through lane that resulted in an easy basket for Ashlyn Watkins.

Georgia kept things within single digits until the final period when back-to-back 3s by Oregon transfer Paopao widened things to 60-48.

The Bulldogs (11-14, 2-10) could not respond and lost their 18th straight to the Gamecocks.

Nicholson had a career-high 27 points, surpassing her previous best of 24 set earlier this season against Ball State. She added 12 rebounds for her 14th double-double this year.

Paopao had 15 points off five 3-pointers and Kitts finished with 12 points, 10 in the final two quarters.

It was Nicholson and the Bulldogs who pushed the pace early on with a 17-2 surge between the first and second quarters to build a 23-17 lead.

They remained ahead, 37-28 after Nicholson had a pair of three-point plays and her opening shot of the third quarter before things fell apart.

THE BIG PICTURE

Georgia: It's been a tough season for the Bulldogs, who won 22 games and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament a season ago. They certainly looked like they had the goods to upset the country's best team before getting overwhelmed down the stretch.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks off-again, on-again performance of late — they trailed Tennessee 28-25 at the half before winning this past Thursday night — is ripe for problems given the one-and-done nature of the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Georgia plays at Mississippi on Thursday night.

South Carolina takes on Alabama on Thursday night.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball