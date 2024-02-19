1st and 10 Trophy Tour: William Byrd’s Israel Hairston

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 1st and 10 Trophy Tour continues in the Blue Ridge District to highlight one of the more prolific student-athletes that has come through William Byrd.

Senior quarterback Israel Hairston helped lead the Terriers to new heights in 2023. Specifically in Week 11, he accounted for 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns--just a glimpse into the monster season he had.

Hairston finished with 1,440 yards and 13 touchdowns. On the ground, he tallied 1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns and he was a force on defense as well. 43 tackles, 5 interceptions, one pass break up and one touchdown.

“It felt great because we’ve been through a lot here and to get out there and see the hard work pay off and do it with my brothers--it felt great,” Hairston said as he was recently presented his trophy.

“Obviously, one of the better players in Roanoke but I’ll even go as far as saying one of the best in the state of Virginia,” said William Byrd head football coach Brad Lutz. “Not only for what he does on the field but off the field. He’s a fantastic leader, student in our building. So, he’s not only what a football coach is looking for but a principal and a teacher and his parents. So, he’s a great example of the kind of kid we want running our program.”

Hairston was recently recognized for being named 2nd Team All-District honors for his efforts on the basketball court for the Terriers and he’s looking forward to his senior baseball season.